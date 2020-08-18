e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Family celebrates recovery from Covid with peppy dance

Family celebrates recovery from Covid with peppy dance

Some of the family members, who were staying together in the isolation ward, celebrated by dancing after they tested negative.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Katni
The family members, including women and children, were seen dancing to the song ‘Chinta karke kya payega’ from the Bollywood film ‘Chhichhore.
The family members, including women and children, were seen dancing to the song ‘Chinta karke kya payega’ from the Bollywood film ‘Chhichhore.(Twitter)
         

Eight members of a family rejoiced their recovery from COVID-19 by dancing in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh on being discharged.

In a video which went viral on social media, the family members, including women and children, were seen dancing to the song ‘Chinta karke kya payega’ from the Bollywood film ‘Chhichhore’.

They were discharged on August 15 after all of them tested negative following treatment, he said.

Some of the family members, who were staying together in the isolation ward, celebrated by dancing after they tested negative, he said.

One of the family members said, “Initially we were afraid, but we recovered after proper treatment in the district hospital. The family members welcomed this happy moment by dancing. The video was shared to tell people not to be scared but to fight this epidemic.”

Katni District Hospital’s civil surgeon Dr Yashwant Verma on Tuesday said 19 members of the family were admitted to the isolation ward of the medical facility after they tested positive for coronavirus on August 8.

tags
top news
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Moving urban India after the Covid-19 pandemic | Opinion
Moving urban India after the Covid-19 pandemic | Opinion
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In