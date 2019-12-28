Family gifts grandma late husband’s old letters, her reaction is everything

it-s-viral

A woman’s heartening and moving reaction to a present she received on Christmas has struck a chord with many. A video, shared by the woman’s granddaughter, shows the family gifting her old letters she and her late husband wrote to each other. The heartening moment, especially the woman’s reaction to the gift, has made the video go all kinds of viral.

Twitter user @ForeverLAS_ posted the video on December 26. She wrote in the tweet that her grandfather died seven months ago and this was her grandmother’s first Christmas without him. “For Christmas we decided to gift her w/ letters we found her & my grandpa wrote to each other in 1962 while they were in college. He kept them all these years,” she wrote on Twitter.

The video shows the woman tearing up when she sees the engraved box. She completely breaks down once she sees what’s inside.

My grandpa passed 7 months ago so this is my grandma’s 1st Xmas w/o him in 59 years. For Christmas we decided to gift her w/ letters we found her & my grandpa wrote to each other in 1962 while they were in college. He kept them all these years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/raRvAWxqW5 — L 👅 (@ForeverLAS_) December 25, 2019

In another tweet, the Twitter user mentioned that her grandmother is doing fine and said this was “the best gift she could’ve asked for”.

The touching video has been viewed over 16 million times since it was shared. It has also collected over 1.2 million likes and more than 2 lakh retweets - and still very much counting. People have been left utterly moved by the video and have posted a ton of comments on the video.

“I’m in shambles. So sorry for your loss. Bless your Grandmother and your family. Thank you for sharing this,” says a Twitter user. “Bless your Grandmother. This was so thoughtful of you guys, I’m sure she’ll treasure that for years,” says another. “This is the most beautiful heartfelt thing I’ve seen on Twitter. Tears pouring down my face. What a loving gift and the case is gorgeous too. Your grandmother will cherish this,” says a third, not unlike many others.

Several people have shared their own similar heartening stories:

When my niece was born, her parents named her after my late mom.



I found her old license with her signature and a note that said "Love you." I had them etched onto a frame for my niece. The tears came hard when they realized it was my mom’s handwriting.



Sending love. — Cheryl ~ (@Cherylfornia) December 25, 2019

When my folks died 6 months apart, my sister's kids put a book together of their lives together. It gives me great memories when the pain threatens to overwhelm. May those letters do that for your grandma. — Sue Gosland🇺🇸🌊🌎🌊 (@SueG907) December 26, 2019

When my grandpa died we cleaned out their attic and found letters he sent her wooing her. It was amazing. (When he died finally he really didn’t know who anyone was thanks to many strokes but still reached to hold her hand while they fell asleep, something they’d always done) — Kristen (@antibob) December 25, 2019

The four years I was in college, my dad wrote a 3x5 index card and mailed to me every work day...every single one. The most treasured possession I have now that he is gone. pic.twitter.com/Ho5zz4Yj0e — Laura Caputo 🐝 (@lwcaputo) December 26, 2019

A few days ago, a video of a child reacting with joy to what was described as the “worst Christmas present ever” also went viral. The clip shows the girl receiving a banana as a present as part of a little prank. However, her excitement about the present tugged on the heartstrings of many.