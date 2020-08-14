e-paper
Farm remodels 13-acre corn maze to spell out 'Covid go away'

Farm remodels 13-acre corn maze to spell out ‘Covid go away’

“That’s pretty cool! Exactly what were all feeling!” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The farm took to their official Facebook page to share the image.
The farm took to their official Facebook page to share the image.
         

The ongoing pandemic has turned lives upside down across the world. People around the globe are having the same thought that when will this ordeal end. A farm in Michigan has used their land and created a corn maze to spell out what we all are thinking – “Covid go away.”

Taking to Facebook, Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin farm shared an image of their creation. “Stomp out “Covid Go Away” as you wander through the 13 acre corn maze this fall!” shared with this caption, the image is certainly amazing and amusing, all at the same time.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 2,000 reactions and shares. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 350 comments. People were all elated to see the creation and they expressed the same while replying to the post.

“This. This!! THIS is awesome!” wrote a Facebook user. “That’s pretty cool!!!!Exactly what were all feeling! Looking forward to your opening!,” excitedly expressed another. “I love this so much,” commented a third and this notion were expressed by many. There were some people who gasped at the size of the maze, include us in that too.

What do you think of the corn maze?

