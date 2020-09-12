e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Female leopard roaming around in tea garden for past 10 days in Assam’s Dibrugarh finally rescued

Female leopard roaming around in tea garden for past 10 days in Assam’s Dibrugarh finally rescued

The forest officials placed a cage in the tea garden to rescue the animal.

Sep 12, 2020
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Dibrugarh
The leopard is set to be released into the jungle.
The leopard is set to be released into the jungle. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A female leopard has been rescued from a tea garden in Dibrugarh.

According to the locals, the leopard has been roaming around in Sepon tea garden for the past 10 days.

Santanu Gogoi, Ranger of Khowang forest official said, “The leopard was roaming around in Sepon tea garden for the past 10 days. After the locals informed the forest department, we placed a cage in the tea garden.”

“On Thursday morning, the leopard was trapped in the cage. This is a female leopard. We will release it into a jungle after a clinical check-up.”

ANI took to Twitter to share images of the recued animal and the officials who carried it out. Take a look at what they shared:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 200 likes and quite some comments from people.

“Poor animal, might have come out of the forest for food or due to deforestation. We need to focus on them too,” commented a Twitter user expressing their concerns for the animal. Another user of the micro-blogging site simply shared clap emoji to express their reactions.

