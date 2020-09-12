Female leopard roaming around in tea garden for past 10 days in Assam’s Dibrugarh finally rescued

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:33 IST

A female leopard has been rescued from a tea garden in Dibrugarh.

According to the locals, the leopard has been roaming around in Sepon tea garden for the past 10 days.

Santanu Gogoi, Ranger of Khowang forest official said, “The leopard was roaming around in Sepon tea garden for the past 10 days. After the locals informed the forest department, we placed a cage in the tea garden.”

“On Thursday morning, the leopard was trapped in the cage. This is a female leopard. We will release it into a jungle after a clinical check-up.”

ANI took to Twitter to share images of the recued animal and the officials who carried it out. Take a look at what they shared:

Assam: Forest department caught a leopard from a tea garden in Dibrugarh yesterday. A forest department official said, "This is a female leopard. We will release it into a jungle after a clinical check-up." pic.twitter.com/nm7AmeGTLX — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 200 likes and quite some comments from people.

“Poor animal, might have come out of the forest for food or due to deforestation. We need to focus on them too,” commented a Twitter user expressing their concerns for the animal. Another user of the micro-blogging site simply shared clap emoji to express their reactions.