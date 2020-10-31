Fiona, the young hippo at Cincinnati Zoo, is bringing Halloween in by eating an entire pumpkin. Watch

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:24 IST

Much like their hooman counterparts, animals at zoos and aquariums around the US are getting into the Halloween spirit. Fiona, the young hippo who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, is no different. Watching her get ready to celebrate this spooky holiday may leave you with a big smile on your face.

Posted on the Cincinnati Zoo’s official Instagram account, this recording was shared on October 30. “Fiona is ready for Halloween!” reads the caption shared alongside the post. It further goes on to say, “Fiona got a smaller pumpkin more her size & Bibi got a full-size pumpkin. Watch Bibi smash the pumpkin in one bite. Some day Fiona will be able to open her mouth 150 degrees wide just like her mama”. The hashtag #TeamFiona has been shared along with the clip. If you’re not Team Fiona already, you may be after viewing this video.

Now wasn’t that just adorable? If you thought so, then know that you’re not alone.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, the post has amassed over 56,100 views and many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Happy Halloween, Fiona”.

Another individual wrote, “Obsessed. I want Fiona for Christmas”. “Adorable,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Just love this. Such a beautiful girl”. Another Instagram user stated, “Fiona wants what mommy has”. “What lovely crunching sounds,” declared an individual.

What are your thoughts on this share?

