Firefighters get odd delivery package, share hilarious Facebook post

Firefighters are equipped to deal with terrifying and unforeseen situations. However, a package recently delivered to the fire department in Menomonie, Wisconsin has left firefighters of the unit a bit stumped. The department made a hilarious Facebook post about this mystery package and people on the social networking site cannot stop laughing while reading it. Chances are, you’ll be in splits as well.

In the post shared on July 12, Menomonie Professional Firefighters Union detailed how they received an anonymous package through Amazon. Unboxing it revealed the “gift” inside - a piece of lingerie.

“While we appreciate the gesture, to whomever sent the fire department this package, we unfortunately cannot accept it,” they posted on Facebook.

“On one hand we are unable to accept gratuities, and on the other it most likely will not fit any of our personnel,” they added.

They went on to clarify that the item had been sent to them and if anyone had mistakenly added the wrong address, they could reach out to the department and collect their parcel.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 2,000 reactions and more than 800 shares. Several people have shared their reaction to the gift in the comments section.

“Oh my goodness this made me laugh until I cried. Thank you for sharing,” said one Facebook user. “I wish I had though of that when I was single! Then I’d go down to the station to pick it up... could be a good way to meet a man in uniform!” joked another. “I wish there were pics of whoever opened the package. That must have been hilarious,” posted a third.

How would you react if you received a parcel like this?

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:08 IST