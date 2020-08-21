Firefighters rescue cop trapped in handcuffs, story makes Twitter chuckle

it-s-viral

If the headline of the story is making you go, “Wait, what?” then you’re not alone. People on Twitter are sharing the same reaction with some even posting the laughing out loud emoji.

This highly unusual tale came into limelight when the cop in question took to Twitter to say thanks to Northants Fire Department officials who helped him get out of the handcuffs.

Scott Renwick, whose bio says he is a Core Training sergeant for Northamptonshire Police, shared the tweet along with an image. Quite wittily he used the hashtag #NotFunny in his tweet but then added, “I would have laughed too!”

Take a look at what he tweeted:

Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!! pic.twitter.com/WyOKGNDC8s — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020

With over 500 likes, the post also received tons of comments from people. While some laughed out loud, others appreciated the cop for posting about his goof up.

“I have so many questions, but I’m not even sure where to begin! Only you!” wrote a Twitter user and shared this GIF:

I have so many questions, but I’m not even sure where to begin!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Only you!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dfkeO8zpX0 — тнє кιи∂єяgαятєи ¢σρ (@WhiskeyEcho538) August 18, 2020

“Oh god! It’s funny! Sorry sarge!” wrote another and shared a GIF. To which, the cop replied too. Take a look at the interaction:

If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done. — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 19, 2020

There were many who simply wrote cake or shared images or GIFs of cakes. Confused by the comments, a Twitter user asked the reason and the officer explained but in the wittiest way possible. Here’s the conversation:

If you do something silly you buy cakes. If it’s your birthday you buy cakes. If you start on a new team, cakes. Leave team, cakes.



The threshold is very low. We just like cake. — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 20, 2020

Here’s what others wrote:

I love that you shared this. I can imagine the laughs this gave everyone involved 🚒🚓😂 — Sara Postlethwaite (@empathy_matters) August 18, 2020

“You’re a brave human being for posting it! Like ya style - just run with it!” expressed an individual and we do agree.

