Firefighters rescue cop trapped in handcuffs, story makes Twitter chuckle

Firefighters rescue cop trapped in handcuffs, story makes Twitter chuckle

This highly unusual tale came into limelight when the cop in question took to Twitter to say thanks to the firefighters who helped him get out of the handcuffs.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The images was shared on Twitter by the police official.
The images was shared on Twitter by the police official. (Twitter/@CoreNorpol)
         

If the headline of the story is making you go, “Wait, what?” then you’re not alone. People on Twitter are sharing the same reaction with some even posting the laughing out loud emoji.

This highly unusual tale came into limelight when the cop in question took to Twitter to say thanks to Northants Fire Department officials who helped him get out of the handcuffs.

Scott Renwick, whose bio says he is a Core Training sergeant for Northamptonshire Police, shared the tweet along with an image. Quite wittily he used the hashtag #NotFunny in his tweet but then added, “I would have laughed too!”

Take a look at what he tweeted:

With over 500 likes, the post also received tons of comments from people. While some laughed out loud, others appreciated the cop for posting about his goof up.

“I have so many questions, but I’m not even sure where to begin! Only you!” wrote a Twitter user and shared this GIF:

“Oh god! It’s funny! Sorry sarge!” wrote another and shared a GIF. To which, the cop replied too. Take a look at the interaction:

There were many who simply wrote cake or shared images or GIFs of cakes. Confused by the comments, a Twitter user asked the reason and the officer explained but in the wittiest way possible. Here’s the conversation:

Here’s what others wrote:

“You’re a brave human being for posting it! Like ya style - just run with it!” expressed an individual and we do agree.

What do you think of the tweet?

