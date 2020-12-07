e-paper
Home / It's Viral / First case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian devils documented at Toledo Zoo. Here’s what it means

First case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian devils documented at Toledo Zoo. Here’s what it means

“Biofluorescence refers to the phenomenon by which a living organism absorbs light and reemits it as a different color,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a Tasmanian devil.
Toledo Zoo, located in Toledo, Ohio, in the US, shared some fascinating news with the world on Saturday. On December 4, the zoo shared a post on their social media platforms showing the first documented case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian devils. The image, which shows the phenomenon, is striking to look at. Additionally, the text shared along with the picture explains the occurrence. This share will surely leave you feeling educated and excited, all at once.

Posted on Toledo Zoo’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts, this share has captured netizens’ attention since its original posting. A bit of the caption shared along with the post reads, “The Toledo Zoo is excited to report the first documented case of biofluorescence in Tasmanian devils! Biofluorescence refers to the phenomenon by which a living organism absorbs light and reemits it as a different color. In the case of the Tasmanian devil, the skin around their snout, eyes, and inner ear absorbs ultraviolet light (a type of light that is naturally abundant, yet invisible to humans) and reemits it as blue, visible light”.

The text further explains that biofluorescence has recently been discovered to occur in other Australian mammals, such as platypus and wombats. “While the reasons (or lack thereof) for biofluorescence in mammals have yet to be determined, it is interesting to speculate. Evidence suggests that some bird species use UV fluorescence to attract mates (Pearn et al. 2001). Many fishes even use biofluorescence to camouflage themselves (Sparks et al. 2014)” the caption goes on to state.

Learn about the phenomenon and see how it looks by checking out the post below:

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 2,200 likes on Instagram and many retweets on Twitter.

Here is what people had to say about the post. One Instagram user said, “Very interesting”.

A Twitter user wrote, “This is so cool”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

