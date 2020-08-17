e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Five-foot crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara. Watch

Five-foot crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara. Watch

A video shows volunteers of the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescuing the crocodile.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Vadodara
The crocodile was found under a bench.
The crocodile was found under a bench. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A crocodile was rescued from Rajmahal Road in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) on Sunday.

“We received a phone call around 6 am from residents of this area that a four to five-foot-long crocodile had been seen under a public bench. Two volunteers were immediately sent to the site and we alerted the forest department. We drew out the creature without causing it any harm and handed it over to officials from the forest department,” Raj Bhawsar, Founder of the GSPCA said.

“Due to the rainy season, wild animals might come out into the open. Our 24/7 helpline numbers are 9825011117 and 9825711118. We request people to call us if they see a wild animal in their localities. We will come and make sure the creature is taken away safe and soundly,” Bhawsar added.

tags
top news
India and Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
India and Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
LIVE: China grants country’s first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino
LIVE: China grants country’s first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino
India’s Covid-19 tally surges over 2.64 million, recoveries cross 1.9 million
India’s Covid-19 tally surges over 2.64 million, recoveries cross 1.9 million
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In