e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fossil of prehistoric relative of elephants discovered at gold mine in Colombia

Fossil of prehistoric relative of elephants discovered at gold mine in Colombia

The discovery is the first of its kind in the province.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Bogota
Fossil remains of a mastodon found by miners are seen inside a gold mine in Risaralda, Colombia.
Fossil remains of a mastodon found by miners are seen inside a gold mine in Risaralda, Colombia.(CARDER via REUTERS)
         

Fossils of a mastodon, a giant prehistoric relative of today’s elephants, have been discovered at an artisanal gold mine in central Colombia in a find which researchers say could herald a trove of similar specimens.

Gold miners working a tunnel near the town of Quinchia, in Risaralda province, came across what they soon realized were bones on Tuesday.

The discovery is the first of its kind in the province but mastodon remains have also been found in Cundinamarca and Valle del Cauca provinces, as well as along Colombia’s Atlantic coast, said Carlos Lopez, an anthropologist at a university in Risaralda’s capital Pereira.

“These animals attract attention due to their large size - a giant bone doesn’t go unnoticed,” Lopez said. “It really takes us in a time machine ... to think about what they were like and how they lived, and if humans lived alongside them.”

Experts study the mastodon remains and remove those still inside the mine, where a complete tusk measuring 1 meter 10 centimeters (3.5 feet) long can still be seen.

Fossil remains of a mastodon found by miners are seen inside a gold mine in Risaralda, Colombia.
Fossil remains of a mastodon found by miners are seen inside a gold mine in Risaralda, Colombia. ( CARDER via REUTERS )

“They sent us some photos, which we sent to expert anthropologists in the area and they determined they belonged to megafauna ... that died out between 2 million and 10,000 years ago,” said Julio Gomez, director of the regional environmental authority for Risaralda.

The discovery could herald similar finds in the region.

“More (remains) could be found,” Lopez said. “These animals lived in herds, they didn’t live alone, a little like the herds of elephants we see in Africa today.”

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In