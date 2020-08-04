Foster kitten may have mistaken itself for a towel. Netizens lose cool over its derpy ‘cattitude’

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:42 IST

If you’re a feline parent, related to someone who is raising a kitty, or just a cat content enthusiast, then you may know that our furry little feline friends love to sit wherever they can fit. This feline seems to be no exception to that rule and is looking ultra cute while sitting on a towel hanging rod.

Posted on Reddit on July 30, the image has been shared with a caption reading, “One of my foster kittens thinks she is a towel”.

The photograph shows a bathroom. Herein, a few towels are hanging off rods attached to the wall. A grey-and-white furred feline is sitting atop one of the rods which has a green coloured towel hanging off of it.

It appears as if the fluffy kitten is camouflaging into the fluffy towels. Redditors have rated this content 10 on 10. Check out the image to see if you agree with this score:

Click To Expand

This post has created quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’ since its initial posting. It currently has nearly 17,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this tiny cat. One person said, “What kitten? All I see are towels”.

Another individual wrote, “Am fluffy, go here, yes?” when trying to guess the feline’s logic over its positioning.

“Meowel,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else on the subreddit proclaimed, “10/10, would recommend”. After all, who wouldn’t wish to consume such cute cat content?

What are your thoughts on this picture and the derpy feline in it?

Also Read | This tiny cat is having the time of its life in a fishbowl. Watch