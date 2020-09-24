e-paper
Friends 'kidnap' student to get him out of online class, video sparks mixed reactions

Friends ‘kidnap’ student to get him out of online class, video sparks mixed reactions

The video, shared on Twitter, went all kinds of viral and gathered over three million views.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a screenshot from the online class video.
The image shows a screenshot from the online class video. (Twitter/@Blayofficial)
         

Owing to the outbreak of the pandemic, for months now students across the world are continuing their education through online classes. This also means that students now have fewer excuses to miss classes. However, trust some students to get really creative to bunk their even online classes. This latest online trend is a perfect example. As per this viral trend, students are apparently taking the help of their friends to fake their own kidnappings during Zoom classes. A video showing one such pretend abduction has gone all kinds of viral and has prompted people to share mixed reactions.

“They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals,” says the caption shared with the video.

With more than 3.1 million views, the video also gathered close to 2.8 lakh likes. Additionally, it managed to amass about 75,000 retweets. People shared all sorts of reactions and they didn’t hold back while doing so.

This Twitter user shared another video from the viral trend:

An individual could relate to the girl laughing in the video and shared:

However, not everyone was happy with the video and raised a concern that this trend will make it harder for people to react if something like this takes place in reality.

What do you think of the video?

