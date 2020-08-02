e-paper
Friendship Day 2020: People wish unlikely friends, their pets. Posts flood Internet

Friendship Day 2020: People are wishing their furry friends on this day.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Friendship Day 2020 tweet by a user of the micro-blogging platform.
Friendship Day 2020 tweet by a user of the micro-blogging platform. (Twitter/@TanviGupta)
         

Friendship Day, each year in India, is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This is a day which is reserved for celebrating one of the purest and most special bonds in a person’s life – friendship. On this day, people thank those who make their life a lot brighter. However, this special bond is not just restricted between humans – at least these posts flooding different social media platforms suggest so. On this special occasion, several people took to the Internet to share images of their lovely friendship with their pets.

We have collected some of those tweets for you and chances are they’ll leave you saying “aww.”

Here’s a tweet by S. Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh, who shared an image of a sweet moment between his son and his dog named Bailey. “#HappyFriendshipDay - my son with his dog, a beagle named Bailey. Only children and pets truly love you unconditionally, the way in which every friendship should be, ideally. #HappyFriendshipDay2020,” he tweeted and shared this image:

This Twitter user shared a collage with images of different dogs and wished happy friendships to the doggos often referred to as man’s best friend:

This individual wrote, “Happy friendship day my buddies” and shared this beautiful image on Instagram:

“Happy Pawship Day,” with this caption, this is what a doggo friend shared for his hooman:

This Twitter user wrote a small couplet to express their love for their dog and also to wish Happy Friendship day:

Do you have an animal friend too? How did you wish the little bundle of joy?

