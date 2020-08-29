e-paper
Funny clip shows something we all may be guilty of doing on video calls. Watch

Funny clip shows something we all may be guilty of doing on video calls. Watch

“Every video call,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Content creator Krutika appears to be fixing her hair.
Content creator Krutika appears to be fixing her hair. (Instagram/@themermaidscales)
         

Much of socialisation these days happens through texts or via video calls. These methods of interactions aren’t just limited to faraway friends or partners, but now also include work as well as family catch-ups. If you’re someone who spends a whole lot of time creating Zoom links, then this quirky clip showing an instance that often happens on video calls may speak to your soul.

A content creator, named Krutika, posted this recording on her Instagram account on August 28. The video has been shared along with the hashtag #funny.

The recording shows Krutika initially impersonating her best friend. “BFF: Talks about something on video call,” reads the text on the screen. The ‘BFF’ then notices that the content creator is doing something rather unexpected, but something we’ve probably all been guilty of doing.

Krutika then appears as herself and is seen fixing her hair. Words reading, “Me: Ignoring her and looking at myself,” appear on the screen.

Check out the recording below to see if you relate to this exchange. We know we do.

View this post on Instagram

😗✌️ #funny

A post shared by K R U T I K A 🔫 (@themermaidscales) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation. It currently has 1.2 lakh likes and over 1,200 comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “This is so you,” while tagging their friend. “Every video call,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this video? Are you also someone who often looks at themselves while trying to talk to other people on video calls? And have you ever been called out on this behaviour?

