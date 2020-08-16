e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Funny video perfectly highlights everyday jhaadu struggles. Do you relate?

Funny video perfectly highlights everyday jhaadu struggles. Do you relate?

“This was epic!” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:04 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows someone sweeping.
The photo shows someone sweeping. (Twitter/@Watch_lmnop)
         

If you’re often responsible for sweeping your house, and usually use a broom as well as a dustpan to do so, then you may relate to this clip a lot.

Posted on the Twitter handle @Watch_lmnop, this recording is a little over a minute long. “Jhaadu lagana is very time consuming,” reads the caption of the post, which roughly translates to “Sweeping is very time-consuming”. If that statement spoke to your soul, then wait until you watch this clip.

The recording shows a man using a broom and a dustpan to sweep the floor. However, during this cleaning spree, he runs into a struggle we all may be familiar with. It is that extra dust that refuses to enter the dustpan. It doesn’t matter how many times or different angles you try, there always seems to be that tad bit of dirt that refuses to leave the house. The video ends with the man finally conquering the feat. However, it’s the twist in the clip which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

Wondering what we’re talking about? Well, check out this video to find out what we mean. Spoiler alert: giggle may ensue.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this video has received over 7,900 views. Additionally, it has nearly 500 likes and many loving comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share:

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | He found 2 masala packets in his Maggi. Twitter’s excitement is on another level

tags
top news
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
LIVE: With 63,490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s infection tally over 2.58 million
LIVE: With 63,490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s infection tally over 2.58 million
US President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump dies at 71
US President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump dies at 71
MS Dhoni retirement: End of an epoch in Indian cricket
MS Dhoni retirement: End of an epoch in Indian cricket
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In