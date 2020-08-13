e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Covid-themed Ganesh idols create buzz in Surat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Covid-themed Ganesh idols create buzz in Surat

“Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19,” said Ashish Patel, the idol maker.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Surat
In Surat, Lord Ganesha’s idol can be seen as a coronavirus killer.
In Surat, Lord Ganesha’s idol can be seen as a coronavirus killer.(ANI)
         

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Surat, Lord Ganesha’s idol can be seen as a coronavirus killer. In another set of idols, Ganesha’s mice can be seen battling coronavirus.

“Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19,” said Ashish Patel, the idol maker while speaking to ANI.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated in grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

tags
top news
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In