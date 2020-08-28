e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Ganesha idols inspired by Covid warriors made in Hyderabad to celebrate their efforts

Ganesha idols inspired by Covid warriors made in Hyderabad to celebrate their efforts

“This idol of lord Ganesha idol which is installed here is an eco-friendly idol. We are thanking frontline workers, such as Police, doctors and GHMC staff who are there for us 24/7 and helping us by risking their lives,” Ramya, one of the organisers said.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hyderabad
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. (ANI)
         

The idols of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor while ‘Mushakraj’ has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers, on Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to ANI, Ramya, one of the organisers said that it is an eco-friendly idol.

“This idol of lord Ganesha idol which is installed here is an eco-friendly idol. We are thanking frontline workers, such as Police, doctors and GHMC staff who are there for us 24/7 and helping us by risking their lives. The idols are giving us the message to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and sanitise hands,” she said.

Another organiser Preeti said, “As there is COVID-19 pandemic situation in the whole world, this year we have come up with a theme supporting our frontline warriors i.e Doctors, Police and GHMC workers. They are risking their lives and working for society. We hope that this COVID-19 pandemic ends soon.”

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity’s idol at homes and at elaborate pandals.

tags
top news
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against Aug 17 judgement of holding NEET, JEE exams
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against Aug 17 judgement of holding NEET, JEE exams
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamUGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In