Ganesha idols inspired by Covid warriors made in Hyderabad to celebrate their efforts

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:32 IST

The idols of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor while ‘Mushakraj’ has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers, on Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to ANI, Ramya, one of the organisers said that it is an eco-friendly idol.

“This idol of lord Ganesha idol which is installed here is an eco-friendly idol. We are thanking frontline workers, such as Police, doctors and GHMC staff who are there for us 24/7 and helping us by risking their lives. The idols are giving us the message to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and sanitise hands,” she said.

Another organiser Preeti said, “As there is COVID-19 pandemic situation in the whole world, this year we have come up with a theme supporting our frontline warriors i.e Doctors, Police and GHMC workers. They are risking their lives and working for society. We hope that this COVID-19 pandemic ends soon.”

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity’s idol at homes and at elaborate pandals.