Girl's way of decoding parental control code leaves dad 'frightened and impressed'

Girl’s way of decoding parental control code leaves dad ‘frightened and impressed’

Writer and journalist Ed O’Loughlin took to Twitter to share the incident involving his youngest daughter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet prompted people to share similar stories (representational image).
The tweet prompted people to share similar stories (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

The Internet is filled with stories which showcase the smartness of kids perfectly. It won’t be wrong to say, at times, some of the incidents also show how they can even be smarter than adults. Case in point is this story shared by writer and journalist Ed O’Loughlin.

Taking to Twitter, he shared how his youngest daughter’s way of hacking the parental control code of Netflix has left him both “frightened and impressed.” In case you’re unaware, Netflix has an option of parental control where the guardians can lock certain profiles. Those profiles can only be accessed by using a four digit code. O’Loughlin, in his post, detailed that his daughter lightly greased the remote and then got him to punch in the code. “Then she noted the numbers I’d pressed and went through the combinations later,” he added.

Shared on September 6, his tweet quickly grabbed people’s attention and it’s clear from over 3.4 lakh likes the post has gathered till now. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 30,000 retweets. People couldn’t stop commenting on the post. While some shared their own similar stories, others couldn’t stop praising the girl’s smartness.

“My 6 year old grandson cracked his mom’s phone by watching her enter the code in the reflection on her glasses. Then linked it to another device and read her text messages for weeks. He is 8 now. They change passwords weekly,” shared a Twitter user.

“My child took my new phone and immediately, and within seconds, put her face into my facial recognition and I didn’t notice for a year. She did it under the premise of taking pictures with my new phone’s features. I used to work in tech! I am officially ancient,” expressed another.

One Twitter user wrote, “Well, it is indeed impressive but scary. How old is she?”. To which, the author replied that she’s 12 years old.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tweet? Do you have any such incident to share?

