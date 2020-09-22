Go for a holiday, hug strangers: Tweeple share what they’d do if the pandemic disappeared

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:20 IST

Remember back when on New Year’s Eve in 2019 you made a list of things you wanted to do in 2020? Things like travel more, try new cuisines, go to the gym every day, visit family and friends more often - and many more such ideas and resolutions made up the plan for the next year. However, for so many, items on such lists have remained unticked. Ever since the pandemic, people have adapted to a new way of life. But how many times during the day do you stop to wonder what you’d be doing if there wasn’t a pandemic? Well, someone posed this question to tweeple, and the answers are quite interesting.

Journalist Megan Reeves shared this tweet on her handle, and it has since collected a wholly of replies. “Curious: What’s the first thing you would do if the pandemic suddenly disappeared?” she tweeted on September 17. Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 7,700 likes and more than 600 retweets - and still counting.

Curious: What's the first thing you would do if the pandemic suddenly disappeared? — Megan Reeves (@mareevs) September 17, 2020

The comments section of the share is flooded with various reactions from people. From posting about running away for a holiday to hugging family and friends and even strangers, here are some of the answers shared by tweeple.

“I would have the biggest family dinner we ever had. I would invite family members I haven’t seen in years. I would hug and kiss them all,” shared an individual using the #IMISSTHOSEDAYS. Yes, we can relate to this sentiment.

pic.twitter.com/9f14Sx6qLg — Blanche Knox ⁷ KPOP AGENT EXTRAORDINAIRE (@BlancheKnox5) September 18, 2020

Go on a stress-free romantic getaway with my husband. pic.twitter.com/dbS4SqHPyD — VICKY#NASTY #VoteBIDEN/Harris2020 #BuildBackBetter (@MsRagingVicky85) September 18, 2020

Not believe the news and wait two weeks.... pic.twitter.com/SOKQGHN4Ev — Alex Edstrom (@AlexMortsde) September 18, 2020

Go to a sold out sporting or wrestling event. — Interview Prince Reyno 🤴🏻 (@Mistirio) September 18, 2020

Get a long luxurious massage. — Kate Walter 🏳️‍🌈 (@KateWalter12) September 18, 2020

Wear lipstick again and go out for drinks with everyone I like. I’d book a vacation to Europe for the holidays and at the weekend I’d get drunk with about 50 of my extended family; gossiping in corners and laughing at everything and dancing until the wee hours. — Martha Asencio Rhine (@MarthaARhine) September 17, 2020

Be frozen with indecision then probably do something lame like get a salad at Whole Foods — Stephanie Hayes (@stephhayes) September 17, 2020

Hug every single one of my friends and family for at least 30 seconds each. Everyone gets a cheek kiss too pic.twitter.com/f6YL34NiQd — Kaydi Pelletier (@kaydi_pelletier) September 18, 2020

Well, here are some things tweeple sad they’d do. What about you?