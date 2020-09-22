e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Go for a holiday, hug strangers: Tweeple share what they’d do if the pandemic disappeared

Go for a holiday, hug strangers: Tweeple share what they’d do if the pandemic disappeared

A tweet asking the question has collected over 7,700 likes.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:20 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Get a long luxurious massage,” shared a Twitter user.
“Get a long luxurious massage,” shared a Twitter user.
         

Remember back when on New Year’s Eve in 2019 you made a list of things you wanted to do in 2020? Things like travel more, try new cuisines, go to the gym every day, visit family and friends more often - and many more such ideas and resolutions made up the plan for the next year. However, for so many, items on such lists have remained unticked. Ever since the pandemic, people have adapted to a new way of life. But how many times during the day do you stop to wonder what you’d be doing if there wasn’t a pandemic? Well, someone posed this question to tweeple, and the answers are quite interesting.

Journalist Megan Reeves shared this tweet on her handle, and it has since collected a wholly of replies. “Curious: What’s the first thing you would do if the pandemic suddenly disappeared?” she tweeted on September 17. Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 7,700 likes and more than 600 retweets - and still counting.

The comments section of the share is flooded with various reactions from people. From posting about running away for a holiday to hugging family and friends and even strangers, here are some of the answers shared by tweeple.

“I would have the biggest family dinner we ever had. I would invite family members I haven’t seen in years. I would hug and kiss them all,” shared an individual using the #IMISSTHOSEDAYS. Yes, we can relate to this sentiment.

 Well, here are some things tweeple sad they’d do. What about you?

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In