e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Goat hops inside police car, munches on paperwork. Watch

Goat hops inside police car, munches on paperwork. Watch

The bizarre incident was caught on the officer’s body cam.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 07, 2020 20:21 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a goat inside a car.
The image shows a goat inside a car.(Facebook/@DCSheriffGA)
         

Another day another bizarre occurrence. Days ago, a video of a goat stealing letters from a mailbox in Alabama, United States left people in splits. This time too, a goat is at the centre of yet another strange incident, and this too has left people laughing out loud.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (Georgia) shared a video that shows a goat eating paperwork after breaking into a police car.

“To explain what you are about to see, the deputy went to a residence to serve some civil papers. The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs,” explains the post. “Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day!” it says further.

The video shows the cop returning to the vehicle to find the goat comfortably munching on sheets of paper while inside the car. The officer then tries to shoo the goat out of the car, and the clip is proof that it was no easy task.

“Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!” say the post.

Watch the bizarre incident caught on the officer’s body cam, here:

Posted on September 4, the video has collected over 4,400 reactions and more than 4,000 shares along with several hilarious comments.

“This is the best thing I have seen in a long time.... thank goodness for the body camera... this story could not have been expressed with words the way it needed to be. #guardgoat,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thanks for sharing, this was a joy to watch... How do you go back to the office and say... No Sheriff a goat ate all my work for the day,” shared another. “Sometimes life just happens. Hilarious and perfectly on point for what 2020 is like!” added a third.

What do you think about the incident?

Also Read | Woman catches a goat eating mail from letterbox. Shares surprising video

tags
top news
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
China using Pakistan for military logistics facilities: US Defence report
China using Pakistan for military logistics facilities: US Defence report
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In