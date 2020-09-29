e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Google celebrates, pays tribute to actress Zohra Sehgal with special doodle

Google celebrates, pays tribute to actress Zohra Sehgal with special doodle

The Google Doodle celebrates actress Zohra Sehgal “one of the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage.”

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:09 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Google Doodle featuring actress Zohra Sehgal .
The Google Doodle featuring actress Zohra Sehgal .
         

Google on Tuesday, September 29, paid a tribute to iconic actress Zohra Sehgal with a special doodle. The tech giant is known to commemorate special days and celebrate iconic personalities through their creative doodles and has done the same today by honouring Zohra Sehgal. The Google Doodle features a picture of Sehgal across a floral background that says ‘Google’.

In their blog, the company mentions that doodle has been illustrated by artist Parvati Pillai. It goes on to say that the doodle celebrates “one of the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage.”

Sehgal was born on April 27, 1912 in Saharanpur and her full name was Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan. She died at 102.

Sehgal toured internationally with the Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar and later joined the Indian People’s Theatre Association in 1945.

The blog mentions that one of Sehgal’s notable films, ‘Neecha Nagar’ released at the Cannes Film Festival on this day back in 1946. “Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, ‘Neecha Nagar’ won the festival’s highest honor: the Palme d’Or prize,” says the blog.

In 1962, Sehgal moved to London, England and worked in several British television classics like ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘The Jewel in the Crown’. She returned to India in the mid-1990s, and continued working in various films, adds the blog.

Sehgal was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, the Kalidas Samman in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2010.

tags
top news
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Latest Covid-19 vaccine development: Covishield undergoes phase 3 trial, BMC selects 43 volunteers
Latest Covid-19 vaccine development: Covishield undergoes phase 3 trial, BMC selects 43 volunteers
China takes 1959 line on perception of LAC
China takes 1959 line on perception of LAC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In