Google celebrates, pays tribute to actress Zohra Sehgal with special doodle

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:09 IST

Google on Tuesday, September 29, paid a tribute to iconic actress Zohra Sehgal with a special doodle. The tech giant is known to commemorate special days and celebrate iconic personalities through their creative doodles and has done the same today by honouring Zohra Sehgal. The Google Doodle features a picture of Sehgal across a floral background that says ‘Google’.

In their blog, the company mentions that doodle has been illustrated by artist Parvati Pillai. It goes on to say that the doodle celebrates “one of the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage.”

Sehgal was born on April 27, 1912 in Saharanpur and her full name was Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan. She died at 102.

Sehgal toured internationally with the Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar and later joined the Indian People’s Theatre Association in 1945.

The blog mentions that one of Sehgal’s notable films, ‘Neecha Nagar’ released at the Cannes Film Festival on this day back in 1946. “Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, ‘Neecha Nagar’ won the festival’s highest honor: the Palme d’Or prize,” says the blog.

In 1962, Sehgal moved to London, England and worked in several British television classics like ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘The Jewel in the Crown’. She returned to India in the mid-1990s, and continued working in various films, adds the blog.

Sehgal was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, the Kalidas Samman in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2010.