e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Google’s mask song is catchy and creative. Heard it yet?

Google’s mask song is catchy and creative. Heard it yet?

Taking to Instagram, Google shared a video which reminds people to wear a mask and that too in a musical way.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2020 08:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Google came up with a peppy and catchy mask song.
Google came up with a peppy and catchy mask song. (Instagram/Google)
         

Masks are a necessity of the current times and wearing this safety equipment whenever one is going out is something everyone should follow. Time and again, various posts on social media remind people to wear masks whenever one is going out. This time it’s Google that came up with a peppy and catchy mask song to share this message further.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a video which reminds people to wear a mask and that too in a musical way. What’s even more interesting is that it’s the tune of a nursery rhyme which makes the advisory catchy too.

In the caption, Google wrote that one can sing along the song with the help of Google Assistance.

“Sing along with Google Assistant. Just say, ‘#HeyGoogle, sing the mask song’ to learn the new song,” they posted.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 39,000 likes.

“That’s funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it,” commented another. “It’s cute and funny at the same time,” said a third.

There were many who shared love emojis to express their appreciation. A few also shared clapping emojis.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | ‘Mask On’: Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur’s rap on Covid-19 awareness wins people over. Watch

tags
top news
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s toll to near 60,000; infection tally over 3.23 million
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s toll to near 60,000; infection tally over 3.23 million
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
‘Another split in Congress imminent?’: Watch Sanjay Jha’s response
‘Another split in Congress imminent?’: Watch Sanjay Jha’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In