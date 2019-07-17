Today in New Delhi, India
Goosebumps alert: Spider with human-like face on its back spotted in China

The spider has caused a stir on social media thanks to a human-like face on the back of its head.

it's viral Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:10 IST
Malvika Kukreja
Malvika Kukreja
Spider,Twitter,China
This bizarre creature has left several people on the Internet stunned(Twitter/@PDChina)

If spiders scare you, this specific one spotted in China may give you a shudder. The arachnid has caused a stir on social media thanks to a human-like face on the back of its head.

According to the China Daily, the spider was spotted crawling on a potted plant inside the home of a woman surnamed Li in China’s Hunan province. It is claimed that while the spider is poisonous, it contains the same amount as any other ordinary spider. This bizarre creature has left several people on the Internet stunned.

A video posted by People Daily, China gives one a close look at the spider. The clip, since being shared on July 16, has received quite a few reactions on Twitter.

Some on the micro-blogging site have referred to this spider as the “New Spider-Man” in town.

Here’s how others have reacted to the spider:

What do you think about this spider?

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:00 IST

