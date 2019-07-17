Goosebumps alert: Spider with human-like face on its back spotted in China

If spiders scare you, this specific one spotted in China may give you a shudder. The arachnid has caused a stir on social media thanks to a human-like face on the back of its head.

According to the China Daily, the spider was spotted crawling on a potted plant inside the home of a woman surnamed Li in China’s Hunan province. It is claimed that while the spider is poisonous, it contains the same amount as any other ordinary spider. This bizarre creature has left several people on the Internet stunned.

A video posted by People Daily, China gives one a close look at the spider. The clip, since being shared on July 16, has received quite a few reactions on Twitter.

Has spiderman been found? This spider with a humanlike face on its back was found at a home in C China's Hunan and has gone viral on Chinese social media. Do you know its species? pic.twitter.com/0iU6qaEheS — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 16, 2019

Some on the micro-blogging site have referred to this spider as the “New Spider-Man” in town.

Here’s how others have reacted to the spider:

This not Spiderman , this is VENOM — M. (@MahdiSahel1) July 16, 2019

A SPIDER IS A SPIDER — franklyfrank (@Mic89005532) July 16, 2019

Suggest you contact US FBI Alien Departement rofl Beautiful animal — Habibi2525⚖️⏳🇪🇸 (@Habibi25251) July 16, 2019

Kanda strange — Trevor Phillips (@TrevorP44698378) July 16, 2019

😱 — Cristina Elizabeth (@criselrual) July 16, 2019

What do you think about this spider?

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:00 IST