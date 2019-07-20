‘Got the Spider!’ joke written on demolished house tickle people’s funny bone

If you are an arachnophobic, then you will perfectly understand an eerie feeling that the eight-legged creature invokes in many. There are also a few who would go to extreme lengths to get rid of the creatures. Last year, a man even accidentally burned down an apartment when he tried killing a huge spider using blowtorch. So, when A Facebook user decided to share an image of a demolished house with the words “Got the Spider!” written on the roof, it instantly caught people’s attention.

The house belongs to 51-year-old Jeff Hopkins who along with his girlfriend Dawn Cronk, 49, came up with this joke, reports Argus Leader. They wanted to write something on the crumbled house and finally came up with the phrase “Got the Spider!” Soon, they set the joke in motion by spray painting the words on the roof of the razed house.

“I didn’t think anybody would really notice,” Hopkins told to Argus Leader. “We did it just to make us laugh,” he added.

Many people stopped by the couple’s house and clicked pictures. Soon, the images found their way into different social media platforms.

“Hahah oh my gosh,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh no..wonder what happened! They have a good sense of humor tho!” commented another.

Check out how tweeple reacted:

Finally got the spider. This why you call a professional. pic.twitter.com/xMwrQkkzJp — Green Armour Service (@GreenArmour1) July 19, 2019

The spider got away and my heart rate will not rest until it’s dead. pic.twitter.com/eWErwT76T1 — RayApollo (@RayApollo) July 20, 2019

Bring a flamethrower with ya! pic.twitter.com/EppNITR5t7 — Mythalis (@Mythalis) July 20, 2019

Thank god he got the spider pic.twitter.com/01Qx5GTcJg — Planet Humor (@PlanetHumor1) July 18, 2019

“It made somebody smile for a day,” Cronk told to Argus Leader. “It made somebody stop and giggle for a few minutes and remember that life doesn’t always have to be a hustle and bustle. To me it’s a blessing, because we made somebody smile and laugh about it.”

Also Read | Giant spider eats possum, people call it ‘stuff of nightmares’. See pics

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 15:50 IST