Green glow around Mars to summertime on Saturn: 5 intriguing posts by NASA

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 08:11 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often takes to various social media platforms to share images and videos which leave people mesmerised and intrigued, all at the same time. While some of their tweets give us a glimpse of other planets of our solar system, others capture galaxies far away. Also, there are those posts which beautifully showcase what our Blue Planet looks like from space.

Here are some of the posts shared by NASA, especially on Twitter and Instagram, which are breathtaking and intriguing, to say the least.

Martian sky pulses in ultraviolet light at night

“It’s not a strobe light at a nightclub, but data from the @MAVEN2Mars spacecraft reveal that the Martian sky pulses in ultraviolet light at night. The results are being used to illuminate complex circulation patterns in the Martian atmosphere,” NASA tweeted and shared a GIF. It shows the bright green glow around the Red Planet.

It’s not a strobe light at a nightclub, but data from the @MAVEN2Mars spacecraft reveal that the Martian sky pulses in ultraviolet light at night. The results are being used to illuminate complex circulation patterns in the Martian atmosphere. 🕺 https://t.co/LEzT2Lo1gW pic.twitter.com/Xlw2JjbM7K — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) August 6, 2020

Galaxy that hosted supernova

The official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, just two days ago, shared a mesmerising image. Nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy, the image is absolutely stunning. They also tweeted that the galaxy hosted a supernova.

#HubbleFriday Because of its irregular shape, the galaxy in this Hubble image is nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy.



It hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope!: https://t.co/557Og8ZuQD pic.twitter.com/f7nN8ZQcjR — Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 21, 2020

Summertime on Saturn

Though shared last month, this image continues to amaze people. It captures summertime on Saturn and is as intriguing as it sounds:

Here’s a brand new look at Saturn! 📸



Like Earth, Saturn is tilted on its axis and has seasons. In this Hubble image, taken earlier this month, it’s summertime in the northern hemisphere: https://t.co/uoQ6pJY36o pic.twitter.com/h6ItMUi4ee — Hubble (@NASAHubble) July 23, 2020

Stunning pictures of Mars

Beautiful is an understatement when it comes to this set of images shared by NASA on Twitter. These pictures showcase different parts of the Red Planet. Chances are that the images will make you gasp in wonder.

Beautiful Mars! Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter launched 15 years ago today to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere, weather, subsurface water, and more. But the mission might best be known for the images sent by its @HiRISE camera: https://t.co/Z7pOAes4tA pic.twitter.com/i1UdmO9FY2 — NASA (@NASA) August 12, 2020

Aurora meets airglow

Sounds fascinating? That’s exactly what this image is! It shows what happens when two of the earth’s most colourful atmospheric phenomena meet. We must warn you it may make you say “wow”, repeatedly.

Which post did you like the most? Or do you love them all?