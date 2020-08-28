e-paper
Guess which cartoon Pierre the penguin loves watching? This video has the answer

Guess which cartoon Pierre the penguin loves watching? This video has the answer

As the video starts, Pierre can be seen waddling around and having fun as his caregiver explains that he happens to be the only Rockhopper penguin at Perth Zoo.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:45 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clipshow Pierre watching the popular cartoon Pingu with undivided attention.
Penguins are among the most adorable beings in the animal kingdom. However, this clip of a penguin watching a cartoon about a penguin named Pingu is something that can easily break the cuteness barometer. Shared on the Facebook page of Perth Zoo, the clip showing Pierre the Rockhopper penguin has already won netizens’ hearts.

The clip shows Pierre with his caregiver. As the video starts, Pierre can be seen waddling around and having fun as his caregiver explains that he happens to be the only Rockhopper penguin at Perth Zoo. The scene transitions to the caregiver holding up an i-pad in front of Pierre showing him a video of penguins. The clip ends with the adorable one watching the popular cartoon Pingu with undivided attention.

“Pierre’s a big fan of Pingu,” reads the caption.

Check out the clip:

Posted a few hours ago, the adorable clip has garnered over 7,700 views and more than 470 reactions. While some couldn’t stop gushing at Pierre’s cuteness, others poured in heart emojis in the comments.

The zoo even shared a link of other adventures of Pierre.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Soooo cute,” writes a Facebook user. “A Penguin watching Pingu!” comments another. “That’s so funny, what a cute guy,” gushes a third.

“Aww....A-Dorable,” writes a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cutie?

