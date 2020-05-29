e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Guest’ on show chases host out of the studio, it happens to be a monkey. Watch

‘Guest’ on show chases host out of the studio, it happens to be a monkey. Watch

Lobna Asal was interviewing Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman when the incident took place.

it-s-viral Updated: May 29, 2020 13:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the TV show host with the monkey.
The image shows the TV show host with the monkey. (YouTube/AlHayah TV Network)
         

Mishaps can happen on live TV shows. And some of them are so unusual that they leave you surprised. Just like this video of an Egyptian TV show in which the host was chased out of the studio by one of the ‘guests’ during an interview. This guest just happened to be monkey.

Lobna Asal, a journalist for Al Hayat TV, was interviewing Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman along with a co-host, reports UPI. The monkey had appeared in the actor’s last project and was a part of the show.

In the video, the animal initially appears to be calm and playful. In fact, it sits on Asal’s lap who pets it too. However, as the show goes on, the monkey starts getting agitated. Suddenly, it gets aggressive and attacks the anchor’s leg. She quickly manages to push it away and runs out from the studio.

As the situation unfolds further, you can hear giggles in the background and her co-host laughs too. There’s a chance this video will make you laugh out loud too.

Take a look at the video, precisely from 26:23 when the incident takes place:

The host, however, took the whole incident sportingly and resumed the show after a quick break. She also shared a laugh about the whole incident.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Reporter goes live on TV with no pants under his suit. He’s going viral

tags
top news
PM Modi, Amit Shah in huddle over lockdown strategy amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah in huddle over lockdown strategy amid rising Covid-19 cases
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
LIVE: Delhi records 17,386 cases of Covid-19, death toll reaches 398
LIVE: Delhi records 17,386 cases of Covid-19, death toll reaches 398
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
Delhi-Gurugram border jammed after Haryana bans entry from capital over Covid-19
Delhi-Gurugram border jammed after Haryana bans entry from capital over Covid-19
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In