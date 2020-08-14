e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Gwalior zoo welcomes three lion cubs

Gwalior zoo welcomes three lion cubs

The lioness, Pari, and her partner Jai were brought to the park from zoos in neighbouring Chhattisgarh in 2012.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Gwalior
The cubs are being looked after according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines. (representational image)
The cubs are being looked after according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines. (representational image)(Pexels)
         

After 28 years, an Asiatic lioness on Thursday gave birth to three cubs at the municipal corporation-run Gandhi Zoological Park here, an official said.

The cubs are being looked after according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Gwalior Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Makin said.

The lioness, Pari, and her partner Jai were brought to the park from zoos in neighbouring Chhattisgarh in 2012, he said.

Makin said the cubs are in good health and will be kept in isolation for 40 days to ensure they don’t contract any infection.

It was after a gap of 28 years that a lioness has given birth to cubs in the zoological park, the civic commissioner said.

