Home / It's Viral / #HalfFace Twitter is the new the trend netizens are obsessed with it. Seen it yet?

#HalfFace Twitter is the new the trend netizens are obsessed with it. Seen it yet?

The hashtag #HalfFace Twitter requires the individual to post a selfie of themselves or any other being with just half of the face visible.

Aug 12, 2020 12:24 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Twitter is currently buzzing with a new trend called #HalfFace Twitter.(Twitter)
         

Trust tweeple to provide you with quality entertaining content on social media if you’re looking for some laughs. After the bizarre ‘Binod’ trend, Twitter is currently buzzing with a new trend called #HalfFace Twitter. And netizens have come up with several creative attempts as well as hilarious memes for this trending hashtag.

The hashtag #HalfFace Twitter requires the individual to post a selfie of themselves or any other being with just half of the face visible. Here are a few examples:

The trend may be going viral right now but many say Batman supervillain Harvey Dent was probably the pioneer:

This cow is totally acing the trend:

And the cutest half face selfie award goes to…

Keeping up with the current times, this netizen has hit a six with his creativity

Check out some funny memes shared by netizens:

What are your thoughts on this trend? Will you be trying it too?

