#HalfFace Twitter is the new the trend netizens are obsessed with it. Seen it yet?
The hashtag #HalfFace Twitter requires the individual to post a selfie of themselves or any other being with just half of the face visible.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:24 IST
Trust tweeple to provide you with quality entertaining content on social media if you’re looking for some laughs. After the bizarre ‘Binod’ trend, Twitter is currently buzzing with a new trend called #HalfFace Twitter. And netizens have come up with several creative attempts as well as hilarious memes for this trending hashtag.
The hashtag #HalfFace Twitter requires the individual to post a selfie of themselves or any other being with just half of the face visible. Here are a few examples:
The trend may be going viral right now but many say Batman supervillain Harvey Dent was probably the pioneer:
Did anyone mention #HalfFaceTwitter ? pic.twitter.com/DMK5VMbkTj— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) August 11, 2020
This cow is totally acing the trend:
Did u say #HalfFaceTwitter ??— Vineeta 🇮🇳 🚩 (@biharigurl) August 11, 2020
It's ur turn @Gannuuprem now 😍 pic.twitter.com/1CAZuqOdeK
And the cutest half face selfie award goes to…
#HalfFaceTwitter— Si∂rα ♥☆ (@Oblivion_0912) August 11, 2020
My contribution 😁 pic.twitter.com/HAm8inbRCS
Keeping up with the current times, this netizen has hit a six with his creativity
Covering your face with a mask literally counts under #HalfFaceTwitter pic.twitter.com/mMYbFJmpTP— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 11, 2020
Check out some funny memes shared by netizens:
#HalfFaceTwitter is trending— Rakesh (@Rakesh_1830) August 10, 2020
Other half of the face be like: pic.twitter.com/d9Plw3g0SH
Me to people trending #HalfFaceTwitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/49nWk1Spb3— Panda🐼 (@safronpanda) August 10, 2020
#HalfFaceTwitter is trending, a thread.— Soumya Gorai (@soumya_gorai) August 11, 2020
People are uploading pics of their half face. *Other half face: pic.twitter.com/PpEfo6OKL5
What are your thoughts on this trend? Will you be trying it too?