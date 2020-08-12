#HalfFace Twitter is the new the trend netizens are obsessed with it. Seen it yet?

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:24 IST

Trust tweeple to provide you with quality entertaining content on social media if you’re looking for some laughs. After the bizarre ‘Binod’ trend, Twitter is currently buzzing with a new trend called #HalfFace Twitter. And netizens have come up with several creative attempts as well as hilarious memes for this trending hashtag.

The hashtag #HalfFace Twitter requires the individual to post a selfie of themselves or any other being with just half of the face visible. Here are a few examples:

The trend may be going viral right now but many say Batman supervillain Harvey Dent was probably the pioneer:

This cow is totally acing the trend:

And the cutest half face selfie award goes to…

Keeping up with the current times, this netizen has hit a six with his creativity

Covering your face with a mask literally counts under #HalfFaceTwitter pic.twitter.com/mMYbFJmpTP — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 11, 2020

Check out some funny memes shared by netizens:

#HalfFaceTwitter is trending



Other half of the face be like: pic.twitter.com/d9Plw3g0SH — Rakesh (@Rakesh_1830) August 10, 2020

#HalfFaceTwitter is trending, a thread.

People are uploading pics of their half face. *Other half face: pic.twitter.com/PpEfo6OKL5 — Soumya Gorai (@soumya_gorai) August 11, 2020

What are your thoughts on this trend? Will you be trying it too?