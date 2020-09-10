e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harbhajan Singh shares image of ‘modern thali,’ you may find it highly relatable

Harbhajan Singh shares image of ‘modern thali,’ you may find it highly relatable

“What an invention”, wrote a Twitter use while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harbhajan Singh’s tweet has prompted people to share various comments (representational image).
Harbhajan Singh’s tweet has prompted people to share various comments (representational image). (Instagram/@harbhajan3)
         

An image shared by former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is now receiving nods of approval from neizens, and there’s a high possibility that after seeing what he shared you’ll join them too.

Singh, taking to Twitter, shared the image of a food platter commonly called ‘thali’ which is served across the nation with a combination of different food items. However, the image Singh shared shows an added ‘dish’ which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

Besides the usual food items, such as daal and roti, this image of a ‘modern thali’ also shows a mobile phone placed in one of the slots of the plate.

Did that make you chuckle? Well, you’re not the only one as Singh’s tweet has now sparked a laughter fest among people. Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has quickly gathered over 1,300 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Impressive,” wrote a Twitter user. “Zaruri hai sir,” expressed another. “What an invention,” said a third while retweeting the post.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harbhajan Singh’s tweet?

tags
top news
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Before big battle for Bihar, a JD-U vs RJD face-off in Delhi next week
Before big battle for Bihar, a JD-U vs RJD face-off in Delhi next week
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
51 passengers caught with ammunition at Delhi international airport this year: Police
51 passengers caught with ammunition at Delhi international airport this year: Police
Congress amps up attack on govt, launches #SpeakUpForJobs campaign
Congress amps up attack on govt, launches #SpeakUpForJobs campaign
New landslide zones activated on Char Dham road: Experts
New landslide zones activated on Char Dham road: Experts
Covid-19 deaths crossed 75,000 in India; around 1,000 fatalities each day in September
Covid-19 deaths crossed 75,000 in India; around 1,000 fatalities each day in September
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In