Harsh Goenka shares how we are trying to 'coast past coronavirus'. Video is apt

Harsh Goenka shares how we are trying to ‘coast past coronavirus’. Video is apt

”Superb,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Aug 30, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has again grabbed the limelight after being retweeted by Harsh Goenka.
The clip has again grabbed the limelight after being retweeted by Harsh Goenka.(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
         

Every now and then, we come across such content which takes us by surprise because of how relatable it is. Just like this video shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka. He shared a video and wrote that it’s how we’re coasting through the pandemic. Chances are, after watching the clip you may be inclined to say that “It’s so relatable.”

Though old and shared back in 2019 by a Twitter user named Sunny, the clip has again grabbed the limelight after being retweeted by Goenka.

The video, overall, has over 29.9 million views. Goenka’s post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 1,000 likes and close to 160 retweets – and the numbers are only increasing.

“Hahaha superb reminded me of the super Mario specially the background music,” wrote a Twitter user. “And I forgot to breathe watching,” praised another. “Too much,” expressed a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Do you relate to Goenka’s post too?

