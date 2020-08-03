Have you heard this niece-aunt duo’s ‘carmonised’ rendition of Khulke Jeene Ka from Dil Bechara? It’s beautiful

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:32 IST

There are some videos which may make you think “this is amazing,” right from the moment they start playing. This video of a niece and aunt singing a rendition of the song Khulke Jeene Ka from the film Dil Bechara showcases that perfectly.

The video features Hinanaaz Bali, a psychologist and vocalist and her aunt Dr Sharanjit Parmar who works as an associate professor at GCG Ludhiana. Shared on Bali’s Instagram profile, the clip opens with the duo sitting inside a car wearing matching outfits.

“The Moment we heard this song we thought of posting our rendition of it Here’s our ‘Carmonised’ version of ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ from ‘Dil Bechara’,” Bali shared the video with this caption.

Take a look at the video and it’s certainly is a treat:

Since being shared, the video has already gathered over 5,400 views – and counting. There were several people who simply shared the heart emoji to express their reactions. A few also just wrote “wow” to show their appreciation for the video.

“This is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful. Keep it up,” expressed another. “You have such a nice and melodious voice,” commented a third. “Amazing,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this niece-aunt duo’s performance?

