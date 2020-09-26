e-paper
He always wanted a puppy. Watch his reaction when he finally gets one

He always wanted a puppy. Watch his reaction when he finally gets one

“He’s always wanted a puppy and this is his reaction when his mum brings one home,” says the tweet posted with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:04 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the boy in question.
The image shows the boy in question. (Twitter/@HopkinsBRFC)
         

Certain moments in life are so precious that you just want them to be captured on camera to watch them over and over again. Such moments not only bring joy to those who were a part of it but when they’re shared with others, make them happy too. This video shared on Twitter is exactly like that. It shows the moment a boy is surprised with a puppy, and his reaction is too wonderful not to melt someone’s heart.

The video has been circulating on the Internet for a while now. However, it caught people’s attention all over again when it was shared on Twitter.

“He’s always wanted a puppy and this is his reaction when his mum brings one home,” says the tweet posted with the video. The clip shows the boy sitting on a sofa engrossed in his video game when he suddenly realizes the surprise that’s waiting for him.

The boy gets extremely overwhelmed and bursts into tears over his new pet friend. What’s adorable is also how the puppy reacts to him, showering him with cuddles and licks.

Watch the heartwarming video below and don’t worry if you tear up. You’re definitely not alone:

Since being shared on September 23, the video has collected over 500 likes and tons of heartening comments.

“This is the cutest thing EVER! I wanna hug him + the dog... okay I wanna hug the Mom too,” shares an individual. “Looks like the beginning of a wonderful life together,” writes another. “Oh I’m in tears too,” adds a third. And we can safely say they’re not alone. “Beautiful,” posts a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Toddler bursts into laughter after getting ‘attacked’ by puppies. Watch

