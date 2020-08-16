e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘He was around just yesterday’: Smriti Irani pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 2nd death anniversary

‘He was around just yesterday’: Smriti Irani pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 2nd death anniversary

Smriti Irani shared a black and white picture of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2020 12:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Irani shared the image on Instagram.
Smriti Irani shared the image on Instagram. (Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)
         

Union Minister Smriti Irani, just a few hours ago, took to Instagram to pay her respects to and remember India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

Irani shared a black and white image of the leader, smiling. She also wrote a short yet emotional caption along with the picture. “He was around just yesterday... will be with us forever” she shared.

Two years ago on this day, August 16, Vajpayee died at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences after a long illness.

Irani’s post quickly captured people’s attention and prompted people to share various comments. While some fondly remembered the leader, others expressed their respect.

“Most inspiring, able and loved individual,” wrote an Instagram user. “His speeches encouraged us in lot many ways. A great leader and a great prime minister,” expressed another. “That’s true,” commented a third agreeing to Irani’s caption.

There were also many who simply shared heart or folded hands emojis to express themselves.

tags
top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
‘Will PM Modi quarantine himself?’ asks Sanjay Raut after head of Ram temple trust tests positive for Covid-19
‘Will PM Modi quarantine himself?’ asks Sanjay Raut after head of Ram temple trust tests positive for Covid-19
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In