Home / It's Viral / Homeless man reunited with family after 20 years with the help of a couple

Homeless man reunited with family after 20 years with the help of a couple

It all started when Randie and John befriended a homeless man named Franklin (real name Pedro).

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:10 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Randie, John, Franklin, and Franklin’s family.
The image shows Randie, John, Franklin, and Franklin’s family.(Instagram/@randiemmansbailyn)
         

Kindness is a virtue which, when extended towards someone, holds the potential to impact their life significantly. This story of a homeless man named Franklin (real name Pedro) who was reunited with his family after 20 years with the help of a generous couple illustrates that notion perfectly.

This post was shared on Randi Emmans-Bailyn’s Instagram account on August 9. The share, which consists of six images and two videos, details Franklin’s journey, from the start of his association with Randie and John to the reunion with his family.

It all started when Randi and John began speaking to Franklin, who was sleeping outside their building during that time. “He is so smart and kind, and all he wanted was to be reunited with his family,” read a line of the text shared alongside the post. With his permission, Randi and John started looking on the Internet and found a family member’s phone number.

Franklin hadn’t spoken to his family in the past 20 years. However, once they found out where he was, they were happy to board a plane to get him back because they’d been searching for him all this time.

The couple raised money to buy him fresh clothes, shoes and other essentials. They also got him into a hotel, states the post.

Franklin’s family finally flew into Los Angeles, California and took him back with them to Charleston, South Carolina.

Check out the reunion here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has accumulated over 400 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Franklin’s journey. One person said, “This is beautiful and heartwarming. Thank you for taking the time to be interruptible and build a relationship with Pedro. This is powerful. What a wonderful day to celebrate”.

Another individual wrote, “Thank you for this”. “Incredible story. You guys are amazing. Happy for Pedro and his family”.

Somebody else stated, “Everyone needs family”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

