How to ‘enjoy’ Hawaii when you’re broke? This dude has the perfect answer

Ever faced a situation where you want to pack your bags and explore the wonders of the world but your vacation dream is cut short by the sad state of your wallet? It seems that Twitter user @aanthonyy07 faced a similar situation and decided to combat it by making a hilarious video that is now creating a stir among people – and many are relating to it too.

With a simple caption that reads “I can’t afford a trip to Hawaii so I created one,” the man posted the video on July 19. It shows him happily exploring Hawaii but there is a twist.

The relatable video grabbed Twitter’s attention - that’s clear from over 7.4 million views the post has gathered till now. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 198,000 retweets and over 643,000 ‘likes.’

Take a look at his ‘amazing’ trip:

I can’t afford a trip to Hawaii so I created one 🌺 pic.twitter.com/nsSvlTT2G4 — ant-honey (@aanthonyy07) July 19, 2019

You may or may not find it relatable but many tweeple did. They showered varied comments on the post. Besides reacting hilariously to the video, there were also a few who praised the man’s creativity.

Shoot I know your pockets feel good about this trip — Shirwyn🇹🇹🇨🇱🏁 (@Incrowdscope) July 19, 2019

Editing skills AND can dance?? We love a double threat 😂😂 — The Velvet Dress (@daniellegold_) July 19, 2019

This is amazing!!!!! I hope you have the best time! Take tons of pics! — Drag’s Baddest Bitch (@RheaLitre) July 20, 2019

Me too so I was like "I cannot afford a trip to Hawaii" ??? — Lou 🏆👰🏾 (@louoctopus) July 19, 2019

Commenting on the post, a travel metasearch engine even offered to pay for his round trip to Hawaii.

*searches flights from LA to Hawaii* $513 round trip? Yeah, we can cover that for you. — KAYAK (@KAYAK) July 19, 2019

The man later commented on his own post to thank all those who appreciated his effort. “You guys are crazy!! Thank you for saying all those nice things and showing love, good positive energy! Im happy i made you smile!” he wrote.

