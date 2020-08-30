How to take care of yourself while outside? Google has an answer

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 08:52 IST

Taking care of yourself is essential, whether you’re outside or inside your house. Now, Google has come up with a post which shows a way of ensuring safety while you’re outside and it’s something everyone should abide by.

Google shared the post on their official Instagram account. The post is complete with an image which is divided into two parts. One part shows how someone may take care of themselves while they’re at home. The other part shows how everyone should take care of themselves while outside. It’s by wearing a mask, always.

“Make time for self-care when you stay in. Don’t forget your mask when you step out,” they wrote and shared. Take a look at the entire post:

While replying to the post, they also shared three, absolutely apt, hashtags - #FaceMask, #SelfCare, and #StaySafe. From agreeing to praising the creativity of the person handling the Instagram account, people shared various kinds of comments.

“Who makes these illustrations? So talented!” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha, cool way to spread awareness,” commented another. “Nice,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Google’s post?

