Huge python found inside pool table. Pictures are quite scary

What can go wrong when a bunch of people get together to play a game of pool? Well, a snake can show up on the pool table, scare everyone and pretty much mess up an otherwise good day. That’s sort of what happened in Brisbane recently.

A post shared by Brisbane Snake Catchers on Facebook details this bizarre incident along with pictures that may leave you shuddering.

“When you’re having a casual game of pool with your mates and this snake pops up to greet you with a cheeky grin…,” says the post, adding a warning to check the pockets of pool table before sticking your hands in it.

The warning seems all the more scary when you see the pictures shared in the post.

While one shows the snake peeping out of a pocket, another shows the snake sitting inside it - giving a clear idea about its size.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 3,900 shares and more than 2,300 reactions. While some have posted about how cute the snake looks, some have expressed fear about the situation.

“Such a beautiful snake,” says one Facebook user. “No thanks,” says another. “I will be checking the table every time from now on,” says a third. “I’m now going to have nightmares about our outdoor table,” says yet another.

How would you react if a snake showed up in front of you?

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:43 IST