e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Husband’s way of ‘helping’ wife during workout will make you chuckle. Watch

Husband’s way of ‘helping’ wife during workout will make you chuckle. Watch

Would you like a workout partner like this?

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“This is so funny,” reads a comment on the post.
“This is so funny,” reads a comment on the post. (Reddit/MickStash)
         

It’s often said that if you have a workout partner, then they can provide added motivation to finish your exercises properly. This husband is trying to do the same – just not the way one would expect.

Shared on Reddit, the video is about 11 seconds long. Since being posted two days ago, the post has gathered nearly 17,000 upvotes – and counting.

The video shows a woman jumping as part of her workout. What people on Reddit cannot stop laughing about is how her husband ‘encourages’ her every time she jumps. Take a look:

Helping my wife with her workout while I play Mario64 (sound on) from r/funny

If you’re still giggling, we get it. People on Reddit too have shared in the comments section how much the video made them laugh out loud. There were also some who wrote how this video is something which shows a beautiful relationship between the couple.

“She wants to be so damn mad at you but it’s too damn funny!” wrote a Redditor. “You gotta love how funny she finds it. That’s one cool wife,” expressed another. “This is so funny,” commented a third.

“That is adorable! It’s the stuff like this that truly makes relationships special. Being completely unafraid to be super silly just to make the other person laugh. Keep it up, friend!” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
Join NDA, may get ‘big’ post: Union minister Athawale urges Sharad Pawar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In