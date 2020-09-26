e-paper
‘I can’t believe this’: Memer says after Alexandra Daddario reacts to his tweet

“This was such a fun weekend,” Alexandra Daddario wrote while retweeting Akash’s post.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
The tweet prompted people to share various reactions.
When a 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad posted a photoshopped picture of Alexandra Daddario on Twitter, little did he know that the Hollywood actress would respond.

But she did, leaving the man, who has less than 500 followers on Twitter, flabbergasted.

On Thursday, Akash Barnabas posted on Twitter a picture of himself with his face covered by a mask and had the “Baywatch” star in the background, standing in the middle of paddy fields. The picture was evidently photoshopped.

“Haters will say this is photoshopped #couplechallenge (sic),” Akash captioned the picture, suggesting being a couple with the actress in a humorous post.

The social media post attracted hundreds of retweets and thousands of ‘likes’ besides setting off a chain of funny comments.

But the most important response came from the 34-year-old Los Angeles-based film star herself.

“This was such a fun weekend (sic),” Daddario said, retweeting Akash’s post.

Akash, a content creator, said he was amazed that the Hollywood actress responded to his tweet. Here’s what he wrote while replying to his own post:

“I still can’t believe that she replied. Literally vishwaas nahi ho raha (I cannot believe this). We Indians do not get replies from foreign artists,” he told PTI.

Akash admitted that he is a fan of Daddario and that was the reason why he put out that photoshopped of them together.

