India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: People flood Twitter with funny memes about Pakistan supporting India

After their 89-run loss to India, Pakistan made a strong comeback in ICC World Cup 2019 by defeating South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan. With their win against Afghanistan on June 29, Pakistan has now grabbed the fourth spot in World Cup’s score table. If India manages to defeat England in today’s match, then Pakistan’s chances to qualify for semi-finals will receive a huge boost.

So, prior to the high-power clash between India and England, desi Twitter decided to post funny memes showing how Pakistan will extend their support towards India for today’s match.

Check out some of the funniest memes from tweeple:

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 15:11 IST