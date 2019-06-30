India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: People flood Twitter with funny memes about Pakistan supporting India
Prior to the clash between India and England in ICC World Cup 2019, desi Twitter decided to post funny memes.it's viral Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:22 IST
After their 89-run loss to India, Pakistan made a strong comeback in ICC World Cup 2019 by defeating South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan. With their win against Afghanistan on June 29, Pakistan has now grabbed the fourth spot in World Cup’s score table. If India manages to defeat England in today’s match, then Pakistan’s chances to qualify for semi-finals will receive a huge boost.
So, prior to the high-power clash between India and England, desi Twitter decided to post funny memes showing how Pakistan will extend their support towards India for today’s match.
Check out some of the funniest memes from tweeple:
Pakistan cricket fans talking about team India. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8PwZQ0U90p— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) June 30, 2019
#INDvENG epic pic.twitter.com/Kat9z5U5vk— Naveen changal🇮🇳 (@Naveenchangal) June 30, 2019
Worldcup equation.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4DIay5cV8v— Disappointment 🎃 (@yahyahussnain_) June 30, 2019
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka when India loose wicket.#ENGvsIND#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6fy3Dly9FM— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) June 30, 2019
Divided by England, united by England.— Ahmed dada 🇵🇰 (@_iamAhmedDaDa) June 30, 2019
#ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XM99giEY8Z
England unites India and Pakistan 😜😂 #INDvENG #ViratKohli #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/7a2zVkRDxS— Jeevan Patnaik (@JeevanPatnaik2) June 30, 2019
#INDvENG today's scenario 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RcQsI5k6d— Dk (@Dk47572540) June 30, 2019
Scenes today 😂😂😶#INDvENG @cricketaakash @vikrantgupta73 pic.twitter.com/KA5plPxWxa— Saurav Sahani (@SahaniSaurav) June 30, 2019
Current Situation right now#INDvENG #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/qvnqGE0Zjm— Abhi🐍 (@Woh_Rajput) June 30, 2019
#INDvENG #CWC2019— Ro¢ky Edwαrd 💙🇮🇳🏏 (@IAmRockyEdward) June 30, 2019
Pakistani cricket fan right now.😂 pic.twitter.com/jn8XIgZMj3
First Published: Jun 30, 2019 15:11 IST