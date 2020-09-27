e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
‘If you’re happy and you know it’ gets a cat twist. Video is too cute to handle

"If you're happy and you know it..." the video is shared with this caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
The image shows the cat in question.
The image shows the cat in question. (Reddit/@DreamR8)
         

Did you ever sing the “If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands” nursery rhyme as a kid? Have you ever seen one of the many videos of the remixed versions of the tune? If so, then this clip of a cat ‘singing’ along to the song may remind you of those fun memories. However, if no, then worry not. Let this recording of “If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands” with a cat twist be the first of that genre of videos for you. Beware though, watching it may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video was shared on Reddit about seven hours ago. The clip makes for an entertaining watch. Do not take our word for it, see for yourself:

If you’re happy and you know it... from r/aww

If you’re grinning ear to ear, then you’re not alone. With over 61,000 upvotes, the video has received tons of happy comments from people. While some were elated to see the clip, a few commented that the cat is beautiful.

“That’s a beautiful cat,” wrote a Redditor. Another individual commented, “He responded purr fectly.”

As for this user of Reddit, they shared, “This is adorable.” Expressing the same notion, another commented, “That was so cute.”

“Gorgeous kitty...and I could not love this more. I do the same duet with my kitty at least fortnightly,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman plays violin as cat listens. Wholesome video gets over 3 million views

tags
