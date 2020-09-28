e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / If you thought you’d seen it all, then think again. Here is a video of a cat brushing its teeth

If you thought you’d seen it all, then think again. Here is a video of a cat brushing its teeth

This video was shared on a feline named Juice’s official Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:49 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat named Juice.
The image shows a cat named Juice.(Instagram/@juicee.cat)
         

Do you remember how you brushed your teeth this morning? Probably not, but that’s not unusual. For most people, dental hygiene is such a regular part of their daily routine that they don’t need to give it much thought. But now, get ready to think about brushing in a whole new light. Herein, it is the Internet’s favourite furry friend aka, a cat that is giving the act of brushing one’s teeth a makeover.

This video was shared on a feline named Juice’s official Instagram account. “Hmm, is this the right way to brush teeth?” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The text also includes two thinking emojis and watching this video may make you do just that, ponder over Juice’s question. The clip is set to the song Brush Your Teeth by Raffi, which only adds to the whole fun.

The recording shows Juice lying on a wooden surface. The feline appears to be holding onto a red brush with one of its paws. Watch Juice’s way of ‘brushing’ its teeth below:

View this post on Instagram

Hmm is this the right way to brush teeth? 🤔🤔

A post shared by Juice (@juicee.cat) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. It currently has almost 3,000 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Juice’s brushing technique. One person said, “Love those eyes”.

Another individual wrote, “She likes brushing her teeth”. “So cute and fluffy,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this cat’s dental hygiene routine?

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
‘Can’t believe he’s not in Indian side’: Warne on 25-year-old batsman
‘Can’t believe he’s not in Indian side’: Warne on 25-year-old batsman
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In