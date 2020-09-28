If you thought you’d seen it all, then think again. Here is a video of a cat brushing its teeth

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:49 IST

Do you remember how you brushed your teeth this morning? Probably not, but that’s not unusual. For most people, dental hygiene is such a regular part of their daily routine that they don’t need to give it much thought. But now, get ready to think about brushing in a whole new light. Herein, it is the Internet’s favourite furry friend aka, a cat that is giving the act of brushing one’s teeth a makeover.

This video was shared on a feline named Juice’s official Instagram account. “Hmm, is this the right way to brush teeth?” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The text also includes two thinking emojis and watching this video may make you do just that, ponder over Juice’s question. The clip is set to the song Brush Your Teeth by Raffi, which only adds to the whole fun.

The recording shows Juice lying on a wooden surface. The feline appears to be holding onto a red brush with one of its paws. Watch Juice’s way of ‘brushing’ its teeth below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. It currently has almost 3,000 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Juice’s brushing technique. One person said, “Love those eyes”.

Another individual wrote, “She likes brushing her teeth”. “So cute and fluffy,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this cat’s dental hygiene routine?