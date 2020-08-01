Image of hummingbirds’ nest captivates Twitter. Do you think it’s amazing too?

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 09:39 IST

The ability to design and build intricate places of living is not restricted to humans only. In fact, there are several animal species which are known for creating beautiful structures that they call home. This image shared on Twitter shows one such example from the world of birds. Chances are that the post will leave you surprised and mesmerised – all at the same time.

Shared by Petrified Forest National Park on Twitter, the image shows a nest of the hummingbirds. The park, in their caption, explained “Hummingbirds build soft cup-shaped nests that stretch as the young grow.”

“Mom weaves together plant material, fur, & spider web to bind & anchor them to the foundation. Broad-tailed Hummingbird (Selasphorus platycercus) will often reuse the same nest,” they added.

The image shows the nest on a handle on the roof of what appears to be a vehicle.

Hummingbirds build soft cup-shaped nests that stretch as the young grow. Mom weaves together plant material, fur, & spider web to bind & anchor them to the foundation. Broad-tailed Hummingbird (Selasphorus platycercus) will often reuse the same nest. (hl) #PetrifiedForest pic.twitter.com/BZWidCIM8n — Petrified Forest NP (@PetrifiedNPS) July 30, 2020

Since being shared it has gathered 470 likes and more than 85 retweets. People were all excited about the image.

“How skillful birds can be!” wrote a Twitter user. “I wonder if the cord kept the eggs warm before they hatched,” inquired another. “Thanks for the education,” expressed a third. “So beautiful,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the images?