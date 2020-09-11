e-paper
Images of 3 rare Barbary lion cubs may make you say aww

Images of 3 rare Barbary lion cubs may make you say aww

The triplets, all female, were born on July 5 in the Dvur Kralove park.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:51 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Dvur kralove, Czech Republic
Newly born Barbary lion cubs stand near their mother Khalila.
Newly born Barbary lion cubs stand near their mother Khalila. (REUTERS)
         

Three Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a vital contribution to a small surviving population of the rare lion subspecies that is extinct in the wild.

The triplets, all female, were born on July 5 in the Dvur Kralove park. They have taken their first steps in their outdoor enclosure this week under the careful supervision of their mother, Khalila. They are yet to be named.

One of the biggest lion subspecies, which once roamed its native northern Africa, Barbary lions were almost completely wiped out due to human activities. Many were killed by gladiators in Roman times, while hunting contributed to their extinction later.

Dvur Kralove: A Barbary lion Khalila walks with her cubs.
Dvur Kralove: A Barbary lion Khalila walks with her cubs. ( AP )

It’s believed Barbary lions went extinct in the wild in the middle of the 1960s. Only a few dozen survived in the collection of the King of Morocco.

The Czech zoo is part of a pan-European endangered species program that coordinates efforts for their survival in captivity.

Here are some of the images of the adorable cubs and chances are they may make you go “aww”:

Newly born Barbary lion cubs play inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo.
Newly born Barbary lion cubs play inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo. ( REUTERS )

We won’t blame you if that adorable yawning picture prompts you to do the same:

Newly born Barbary lion cubs rest inside their enclosure.
Newly born Barbary lion cubs rest inside their enclosure. ( via REUTERS )

Any guesses what they’re ‘talking’ about?

Newly born Barbary lion cubs at Dvur Kralove Zoo.
Newly born Barbary lion cubs at Dvur Kralove Zoo. ( REUTERS )

Is it a sibling flight?

Three Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo.
Three Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo. ( AP )

Or, a moment of sisterly love?

Newly born Barbary lion cubs.
Newly born Barbary lion cubs. ( via REUTERS )

Currently, the global population of Barbary lion is estimated at around 100.

