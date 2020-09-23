Images of ‘urban forest’ in Odisha will soothe your soul. Seen them yet?

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:07 IST

A post shared on the official Twitter handle of the Forest and Environment Department of Odisha, has evoked a sense of happiness in many. The post, complete with three images of an ‘urban forest’, may soothe your soul too.

“Place for the wondering souls. Right in the heart of Bhubaneswar city - Jayadev Vatica can soothe you down. Department is creating urban forests across the state to provide recreational opportunities to the urbanites,” they wrote.

The images indeed are such which will leave you with a smile. The first image shows an artificial waterfall surrounded by greenery. The second image shows ducks in a water body. As for the third image, it shows a beautiful garden area.

Place for the wondering souls.

Right in the heart of Bhubaneswar city-Jayadev vatica can sooth you down.

Department is creating urban forests across the state to provide recreational opportunities to the urbanites. pic.twitter.com/rNjl9jWfCh — Odisha Forest and Environment Department (@ForestDeptt) September 23, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 200 likes and some appreciative comments from people. Film director Nila Madhab Panda, shared a praiseful comment on the post. He wrote that it’s a wonderful initiative and tweeted:

Great to know , it's a wonderful Initiative ,and to experience a forest in the midst of a city is simply delightful, keep up the good work — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) September 23, 2020

“Thanks for making the parks green and beautiful. There is lot of perceptible improvement in the beautification and maintenance of parks in the capital despite vagaries of nature. Keep it up,” expressed another user of the micro-blogging site.

Here’s how others reacted:

Good step by forest department Gov of odisha — Soumyaranjan Majhi (@SoumyaR74428450) September 23, 2020

Wonderful initiative. Great just maintenance needed. — Prakash Mardaraj (@PraksMardaraj) September 23, 2020

Great to know about this 👍 — Srinivas Peela (@PeelaSrinivas) September 23, 2020

What do you think of the images?