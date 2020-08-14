Anand Mahindra tweets video he sees to get his ‘josh up’ before Independence Day

it-s-viral

Ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video which he said he watches before the day to get his “josh high.” Now the video has stuck a chord with the netizens and chances are it’ll fill you up with patriotic fervour too. The clip shows a kid singing the national anthem with gusto.

“I saw this first a year or more ago. I’ve stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day,” Mahindra tweeted. “It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time,” he further added.

In another post, Mahindra also asked tweeple if anyone knows the family of the kid and wondered if he could “get him to sing an updated version.”

The video shows the tiny tot singing Jana Gana Mana at the top of his voice. While he does mess up the words, his spirit is unbeatable.

Though old, the video has again grabbed the limelight after being shared by Mahindra. Take a look at the clip to know why:

In fact if his parents see this tweet , or if anyone knows the family, I wonder if we could get him to sing an updated version! He’ll be older & hence more accurate & less ‘cute’ but equally inspiring, I’m sure. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/SmAm9HhMlG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has quickly grabbed people’s attention and it’s clear from close to 3.1 lakh views the clip has received till now. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Sir completely agree with your sentiment. Loved it the first time I saw. Absolutely loved it now. The passion with which the kid renders just hits me to contribute too, in whatever way, to a better India. Just be positive and do my bit. Happy Independence Day sir,” expressed a Twitter user.

Here’s how others reacted:

He is too cute and brings in so much sincerity. — Anup kumar (@nammaAnup) August 14, 2020

Such a cute and honest rendition of our anthem! Don't think any updated version can be better than the original for the simple reason that his parents would make him realise he is being watched by millions. So the honesty goes & is replaced by stage fear! Cute kid 👍 — Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) August 14, 2020

This is a Beautiful tweet indeed.. Proud to be an Indian.. Jai Hind.. pic.twitter.com/8agVhMaBS1 — Avishek (@ReachAvishek) August 14, 2020

Being a teacher I know how tough this is to remember the national anthem for the students age group 3+. But I must say that I feel very lucky every time because what I am doing it's might be a very small job butit is building up future citizens of this country. — sharmistha chatterje (@sharmisthachat3) August 14, 2020

