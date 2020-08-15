Independence Day 2020: Indian Army shares tweet to commemorate this special day

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:25 IST

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. This day commemorates India’s independence from the British rule. A proud day for Indians all over the world, social media is flooded with posts and messages to mark this special day. Among various posts, this one by the Indian Army stands out.

The official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared a video to mark Independence Day. “#IndianArmy remains steadfast in its service of the #Nation. Jai Hind Ki Sena,” says the caption shared along with the video. The hashtags #NationFirst, #IndiaIndependenceDay, #SaluteTheSoldier have also been used in the tweet.

The video highlights how the Indian Army overcomes extremely tough situations and challenges to protect its motherland. Take a look at the tweet shared:

A similar video was also shared on the official account of the Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Both videos have collected thousands of likes and reactions of pride and gratitude from people on the micro-blogging platform. Many also wrote Happy Independence Day to wish others.

Salute to ever vigilant Soldier. We celebrate because you stand guard. We live because you are prepared to die for us. Your debt can never be paid back. Please accept our deepest love and respect. — RC (@IZEKRIM) August 15, 2020

Thank you for protecting & defending our freedom at all costs.



Thank you for your service & sacrifices to the Nation.



Forever indebted and grateful to all of you & your loved ones.



Happy Independence Day warriors!

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — रोशनी 🇮🇳 (@roshwrites) August 15, 2020

All the best to the Indian Army. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Brig R S Pathania, Veteran. (@rspathania) August 14, 2020

Wishing All INDIANS .....A HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY..... pic.twitter.com/LAuSLXKVkl — Ganesh rane (@GaneshRane07) August 14, 2020

Salute to soliders ♥🙏 pic.twitter.com/45hd2SKxUq — 𝚁 𝙸 Č 𝙺 𝚈 ☆ (@__rickyArjun) August 15, 2020

What do you think about these videos?

