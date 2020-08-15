e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Independence Day 2020: Indian Army shares tweet to commemorate this special day

Independence Day 2020: Indian Army shares tweet to commemorate this special day

Independence Day 2020: The official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared a video to mark the day.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:25 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Independence Day 2020: The video has prompted people to share various comments.
Independence Day 2020: The video has prompted people to share various comments. (Twitter/ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)
         

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. This day commemorates India’s independence from the British rule. A proud day for Indians all over the world, social media is flooded with posts and messages to mark this special day. Among various posts, this one by the Indian Army stands out.

The official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared a video to mark Independence Day. “#IndianArmy remains steadfast in its service of the #Nation. Jai Hind Ki Sena,” says the caption shared along with the video. The hashtags #NationFirst, #IndiaIndependenceDay, #SaluteTheSoldier have also been used in the tweet.

The video highlights how the Indian Army overcomes extremely tough situations and challenges to protect its motherland. Take a look at the tweet shared:

A similar video was also shared on the official account of the Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Both videos have collected thousands of likes and reactions of pride and gratitude from people on the micro-blogging platform. Many also wrote Happy Independence Day to wish others.

What do you think about these videos?

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating India’s 74 years of Independence

tags
top news
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In