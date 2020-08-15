e-paper
Independence Day 2020: Man creates eco-friendly tricolour badges in Mangaluru

Independence Day 2020: Man creates eco-friendly tricolour badges in Mangaluru

Nitin Vas of Mangaluru made badges with paper pulp embedded with seeds.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Mangaluru
Independence Day 2020: Nitin Vas created this eco-friendly badge.
Independence Day 2020: Nitin Vas created this eco-friendly badge. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A Mangaluru-based man has created environment friendly tricoloured badges for the Independence Day.

Nitin Vas of Mangaluru celebrates Independence day with such innovative ideas every year and this year he made plastic-free national flags and badges with paper pulp embedded with seeds.

Vas said, “Every year, we celebrate Independence Day in a different manner. We know that the plastic flags are discarded after the celebration but we are focusing on the environment by reducing plastic and promote organic things that go well with the environment.”

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the artist and his art:

Amid the pandemic, our business has been impacted but we have received orders from Mangaluru and nearby areas, he added.

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day.

