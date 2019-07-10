India bids goodbye to World Cup 2019, Twitter says ‘well played’

India, after giving a tough fight to New Zealand in the semi final, bid goodbye to ICC World Cup 2019. Yesterday’s match was disrupted by rain and today, on the reserve day, the match resumed from where it ended last evening. New Zealand put up a total of 239 runs in 50 overs and the Men in Blue fought hard to chase the score. However, New Zealand edged over India by 18 runs to secure their place in the final.

Though sad, fans are not holding back and praising the Indian cricket team for all their efforts. There are those who are showering praise on ace player Ravindra Jadeja on his wonderful performance.

“Well played Jadeja!” wrote a Twitter user. “Well played #TeamIndia, tough luck in the end..Thanks for a wonderful #CWC19,” tweeted another.

Check out how others reacted:

We played really well... We lost that is part of game.. cheer up#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/GqNvjg4oPU — Murtaza Khan (@MurtazaStories) July 10, 2019

well try 💪💪💪team India all time support to you love you guys 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘Koi baat nahi yaar always support you team India #BCCI #indiavsNewzealand @imVkohli @ImRo45 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/MqW1W8MCHT — Satish Sonawane🇮🇳 India🇮🇳 (@SatishAnkai) July 10, 2019

Never been more upset. Absolute gem of an effort by @imjadeja. You are a complete player sir. #india #worldcup #jadeja — k’sopinion (@time4ksopinion) July 10, 2019

G.O.A.T 🙏🏼 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ

How lucky are we to be indians? @msdhoni @imjadeja

Thanks for making us always feel proud and for always giving your best❤️ we love you team INDIA 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/isyYvr5S6B — Sanchana natarajan (@sanchana_n) July 10, 2019

No matter Our team wins or Not Indian team always remain favourite to all Indians well played team. Specially MSD and Sir Jadeja.

Congratulations team NZ and good luck for Finals.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TPQStx7xIP — Siddhpura Nirav🇮🇳 (@SiddhpuraNirav1) July 10, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.



India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.



Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

What do you think of India’s performance in ICC World Cup 2019?

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 20:19 IST