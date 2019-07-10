Today in New Delhi, India
India bids goodbye to World Cup 2019, Twitter says ‘well played’

Though sad, fans are not holding back and praising the Indian cricket team for all their efforts.

it's viral Updated: Jul 10, 2019 20:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
New Zealand edged over India by 18 runs. (Twitter)

India, after giving a tough fight to New Zealand in the semi final, bid goodbye to ICC World Cup 2019. Yesterday’s match was disrupted by rain and today, on the reserve day, the match resumed from where it ended last evening. New Zealand put up a total of 239 runs in 50 overs and the Men in Blue fought hard to chase the score. However, New Zealand edged over India by 18 runs to secure their place in the final.

Though sad, fans are not holding back and praising the Indian cricket team for all their efforts. There are those who are showering praise on ace player Ravindra Jadeja on his wonderful performance.

“Well played Jadeja!” wrote a Twitter user. “Well played #TeamIndia, tough luck in the end..Thanks for a wonderful #CWC19,” tweeted another.

Check out how others reacted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

What do you think of India’s performance in ICC World Cup 2019?

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 20:19 IST

